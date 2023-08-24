Service times announced for former College Station Mayor

The former College Station mayor died at the age of 85
The former College Station mayor died at the age of 85(City of College Station)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Family and friends of former College Station Mayor Larry Ringer will come together this weekend to celebrate his life.

He passed away in June at the age of 85.

Ringer was heavily involved with his community, and was instrumental in creating the College Station library in 1987. The library was renamed in his honor years later.

His visitation will be Friday at Callaway-Jones in Bryan from 4 - 6 p.m.

The celebration of life will be on Saturday at Christ Church starting at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent in Ringer’s name to the Bryan-College Station Public Library and the Fun for All Playground.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information, please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600, Case #2023-006784.
Police searching for person who abandoned this pup near dumpsters in College Station
FILE - Fall drinks will be back at Starbucks on Thursday.
Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks this week
Brazos County declares disaster for severe drought, wildfires
A new area of interest for potential tropical development has been marked in the Caribbean /...
National Hurricane Center marks another area for possible development in the Gulf of Mexico before August ends
Bryan ISD
Early release Wednesday for Bryan ISD students

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) is temporarily closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity...
FM 2154 in Brazos County closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity
Brazos Valley VSO Meet and Greet to take place Monday
Brazos Valley VSO Meet and Greet to take place Monday