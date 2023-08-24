Service times announced for former College Station Mayor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Family and friends of former College Station Mayor Larry Ringer will come together this weekend to celebrate his life.

He passed away in June at the age of 85.

Ringer was heavily involved with his community, and was instrumental in creating the College Station library in 1987. The library was renamed in his honor years later.

His visitation will be Friday at Callaway-Jones in Bryan from 4 - 6 p.m.

The celebration of life will be on Saturday at Christ Church starting at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent in Ringer’s name to the Bryan-College Station Public Library and the Fun for All Playground.

