Texas A&M student claims first spot in line for ticket pull against New Mexico

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Even though it’s the first week of classes, students aren’t missing out on their chance to score tickets to the Texas A&M football game against New Mexico.

Tyler Hall and his friends made sure they were the first people in line for Monday’s ticket pull. Hall told KBTX they have plenty of water and fans to keep them cool. They got to Kyle Field around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

”We don’t really do this for the tickets necessarily. We do it for fun. We’re just kind of out here,” Hall said. ”It is the first game of the season and I’m sure you’ll see a lot of people joining us in the next couple of days. It’s nice to be font in line for that.“

The group plans to camp outside of Kyle Field for every home game.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students outside College Station High School after potential threat
College Station High’s bomb threat was one of many across Texas today
Less than 24 hours after being named a tropical storm, Harold briefly strengthened and made...
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Padre Island
Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
What could soon become Tropical Storm Harold continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico.
Gulf of Mexico system strengthening, poised for Texas landfall
Police in Texas are investigating after a woman and two children, ages 7 and 9, were found dead...
Texas woman, two children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Police searching for person who abandoned this pup near dumpsters in College Station
Texas A&M student starts claims first spot in line for ticket pull against New Mexico
Texas A&M student starts claims first spot in line for ticket pull against New Mexico
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Texas A&M Football season tickets sold out for 2023
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Economic Outlook: John Raney