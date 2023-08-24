Texas A&M student claims first spot in line for ticket pull against New Mexico

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Even though it’s the first week of classes, students aren’t missing out on their chance to score tickets to the Texas A&M football game against New Mexico.

Tyler Hall and his friends made sure they were the first people in line for Monday’s ticket pull. Hall told KBTX they have plenty of water and fans to keep them cool. They got to Kyle Field around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

”We don’t really do this for the tickets necessarily. We do it for fun. We’re just kind of out here,” Hall said. ”It is the first game of the season and I’m sure you’ll see a lot of people joining us in the next couple of days. It’s nice to be font in line for that.“

The group plans to camp outside of Kyle Field for every home game.

