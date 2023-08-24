Volunteering with St. Joseph is as easy as opening a book

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - William Shaw, Volunteer Services Manager of St. Joseph Health, says the opportunities to volunteer within the hospital are endless.

“We’re looking for volunteers to come and serve in our skilled nursing and assisted living facility. We always need volunteers there who can visit with our residents,” said Shaw. “We’re looking for volunteers who can work at our information desk at both our College Station hospital and our Bryan hospital. We’re even looking for musical volunteers.”

Some of the volunteer options do require a special skill, but Shaw says reading aloud to patients is something anyone can do and is necessary to lifting their spirits.

Stefany Lopez is a story time volunteer with St. Joseph Health and says the opportunity has been wonderful.

“I’ve had the opportunity to volunteer in various departments and my favorite so far has been story time,” said Lopez. “I feel that my life has been impacted [as a volunteer]. You get to listen to them and learn from them so I think that that commitment to be able to help your community is a lifelong commitment. I think it’s a rewarding experience from a lot of different levels because we’re connecting with the patients and we’re getting to hear their stories.”

Shaw says volunteering doesn’t have to take too much time, just a few hours a week to cheer someone up is enough.

Only two things are required, an application and a great disposition!

To check out all St. Joseph Health volunteer opportunities click here.

