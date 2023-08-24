FM 2154 in Brazos County temporarily closed for law enforcement activity

The roadway is closed between High Prairie Road and Day Road.
FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) is temporarily closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity...
FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) is temporarily closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity in the Millican area.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) is temporarily closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity in the Millican area.

The roadway is closed between High Prairie Road and Day Road.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety says the closure is due to a search warrant being executed by their Criminal Investigation Division but stressed there’s no threat to the public.

The roadway should be open soon.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information, please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600, Case #2023-006784.
Police searching for person who abandoned this pup near dumpsters in College Station
FILE - Fall drinks will be back at Starbucks on Thursday.
Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks this week
Brazos County declares disaster for severe drought, wildfires
A new area of interest for potential tropical development has been marked in the Caribbean /...
National Hurricane Center marks another area for possible development in the Gulf of Mexico before August ends
Bryan ISD
Early release Wednesday for Bryan ISD students

Latest News

Daily Pledge - St. Joseph Elementary – Mr. Hudak’s class
Daily Pledge - St. Joseph Elementary – Mr. Hudak’s class
Police in Huntsville are responding to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Huntsville High...
Police respond to bomb threat at Huntsville High School
Updated photo of Tahoka shared on Thursday by Aggieland Humane Society
Abandoned, critically ill puppy continues to receive care
Improvement contracts to Rock Prairie Road will be discussed at the Aug. 24 College Station...
Contracts underway for Rock Prairie Road improvements