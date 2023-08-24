FM 2154 in Brazos County temporarily closed for law enforcement activity
The roadway is closed between High Prairie Road and Day Road.
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) is temporarily closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity in the Millican area.
A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety says the closure is due to a search warrant being executed by their Criminal Investigation Division but stressed there’s no threat to the public.
The roadway should be open soon.
