Aggie trio qualify for finals at World Championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary – A trio of current and former Texas A&M track & field standouts qualified for finals on the seventh day of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre.

Current Texas A&M student-athlete Lamara Distin, representing Jamaica, opened the day in the women’s high jump. She cleared a height of 1.92m/6-3.5 qualifying her third overall for Sunday’s final where she will take to the field at 1 p.m.

Fred Kerley returned to the track for the men’s 4x100m relay. He and the United States squad qualified second overall and held the world leading time briefly before the Italian contingent narrowly topped it. They finished the race in 37.67 seconds, while Kerley ran an 8.62 second split, the fastest of any athlete in the event. He and his teammates return for tomorrow’s final at 2:40 p.m.

Athing Mu advanced once again in the women’s 800m, as she finished second overall in her heat with a time of 1:58.78. She will don the Red, White and Blue once more at the championships in the final which takes place Sunday at 1:45 p.m.

Lindon Victor, Representing Grenada, got his championships started in the men’s decathlon. His day included a second-place finish in the shot put (15.94m/52-3.75), seventh in the 100m (10.60, season best), eighth in the 400m (48.05, personal best), ninth in the high jump (2.02m/6-7.5, season best) and 10th in the long jump (7.55m/24-9.25, season best). He currently ranks fourth in the overall standings with 4,476 points. Victor will compete in the second half of his events tomorrow, starting with the 110m hurdles at 3:05 a.m., followed by discus at 4:55 a.m., pole vault at 6:30 a.m., javelin at 1:10 p.m. and finally the 1500m at 2:25 p.m.

Fans can watch tomorrow’s events from 1-4 a.m. on CNBC and Fubo, 5-6:50 a.m., 8-10:15 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. on Peacock and finally finish the day 1:30-4 p.m. on CNBC and Fubo.

