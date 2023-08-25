Aggies host Baylor for Fish Camp game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies look to capture their first win of the season with Saturday’s Fish Camp Game against the Baylor Bears. Match time at Ellis Field is 8 p.m.

Last season’s Fish Camp Game against New Mexico State drew 6,086 fans, the third-highest attendance for a game at Ellis Field and 11th for any NCAA women’s soccer regular-season match. Six of the top 20 NCAA women’s soccer matches in regular-season attendance came at Ellis Field.

The Aggies also took part in No. 20 on the list, taking a boatload of fans to Austin to give Texas 5,586 fans in 2008. The Aggies and Bears have met 20 times on the pitch with the Maroon & White owning a 14-4-2 edge in the series.

This will be the first matchup between the teams since 2013 when they played to a 0-0 draw at Ellis Field.

The Aggies own a 12-0-2 edge in the last 14 meetings with Baylor’s last win coming in 2000.

Texas A&M owns a 7-1-1 advantage in matches played in Aggieland. Texas A&M has been on the wrong side of the scoreboard the first two games of the season. Losing nail-biters to No. 6 Florida State in the 86th minute and Washington State in the 79th minute.

Baylor enters the match with a 1-1-0 record beating Oregon, 2-0 and losing to Nebraska, 1-2. Callie Conrad, Tyler Isgrig, and Skylar Zinnecker have scored goals for the Lady Bears this season.

The match is available on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call.A radio call of the match is available with the voices of Casey Atnip and David Nuño on the call. The match airs on Gospel 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available in the 12th Man Mobile app.

PROMOTIONS

Fish Camp Night

FREE admission for ALL Texas A&M Fish Campers wearing their camp shirt.

Aggie Soccer Fan Zone

Pregame in the Northwest corner of Ellis Field.

Includes a mix of activities and games for all ages!

