Bryan police investigate pair of stolen vehicles

Surveillance video from one home sent to KBTX shows two people involved in one of the thefts.
Bryan police investigate pair of stolen vehicles
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating a burglary and a pair of stolen vehicles overnight in the Austin’s Colony neighborhood.

Police say one of the stolen vehicles was returned before the owner even realized it had been taken.

The other was also returned after it was stolen.

There was also a third vehicle burglarized, according to police.

Surveillance video from one home sent to KBTX shows two people involved in one of the thefts.

Anyone with details about this crime is urged to reach out to the Bryan Police Department.

