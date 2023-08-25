Businesses look to hire more staff ahead of Aggie football season

By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The 2023 Texas A&M Football season is quickly approaching and businesses are looking to bring on additional staff to accommodate the traffic that is expected.

Restaurants like Another Broken Egg in College Station and Casa Rodriguez in Bryan are preparing for the increase in customers the season brings. They say it’s one of the busiest times of the year for them.

“For the restaurants, kick-offs mean a whole lot of business,” said Another Broken Egg Managing Partner Tap Bentz.

“The students are back and the community is spending money,” said Casa Rodriguez owner and operator Debbie Rodriguez.

Brazos Valley Workforce Solutions is also saying that this is a great time for anyone who could be looking for work.

“Being able to accommodate that influx of people, businesses are sitting there waiting in line to hire folks that are willing to get out and work,” said Brazos Valley Council of Governments and Workforce Solutions Executive Director Michael Parks.

Workforce Solutions will be having a retail and hospitality job fair at the Council of Governments building on Aug. 31 at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

