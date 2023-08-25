Carlos Santana apologizes for anti-trans comments: ‘A woman is a woman, and a man is a man’

Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland...
Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland Park, Ill.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Carlos Santana is apologizing for comments that weren’t so “smooth.”

The apology comes after a video of the musician making anti-transgender comments during a concert in New Jersey in July resurfaced recently on social media.

He said, in part, that “a woman is a woman, and a man is a man – that’s it.”

On Thursday, he posted a public apology on his Facebook page and said his comments were insensitive.

He wrote, “I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear.”

Santana said he realizes his comments hurt people and that was not his intent, and he sincerely apologizes to the transgender community and everyone he offended.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department and other law enforcement agencies swiftly informed campus...
Huntsville ISD says misinformation on social media added to campus confusion during bomb threat
A fire broke out at the TDCJ Huntsville Unit early Friday morning.
655 inmates evacuated following fire at TDCJ Unit in Huntsville
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.
College Station discontinues plans for Texas Independence Ballpark
FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) is temporarily closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity...
FM 2154 in Brazos County closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity

Latest News

FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015.
British Museum’s director resigns, says he didn’t take warning about possible theft seriously enough
Performances are Friday, December 1 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 1 for Ballet Brazos’ Nutcracker
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus
President Joe Biden leaves PeloDog after taking a Pilates and spin class, Friday, Aug. 25,...
NORAD scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden’s Lake Tahoe vacation spot