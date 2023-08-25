College Station discontinues plans for Texas Independence Ballpark

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council announced Thursday night that the Texas Independence Ballpark plans for Midtown College Station have been discontinued.

This is following a report from city staff that the park contains insufficient soil that would cost the city a minimum of $10 million to fix.

This project broke ground in November 2022, with a budget of $23 million. Just a few short weeks later, city staff say an unprecedented amount of rain caused the soil to change.

When city staff made the decision to pause the project in April for further soil testing, $5 million of the budget had already been spent. With the new information, the council told staff to move away from plans and bring residents in to discuss what kind of park they would like to see in that area.

Council members also expressed interest in moving the ballpark project to an alternative location. Staff will now be going back to the drawing board.

