College Station discontinues plans for Texas Independence Ballpark

This project broke ground in November 2022, with a budget of $23 million
Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.
Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council announced Thursday night that the Texas Independence Ballpark plans for Midtown College Station have been discontinued.

This is following a report from city staff that the park contains insufficient soil that would cost the city a minimum of $10 million to fix.

This project broke ground in November 2022, with a budget of $23 million. Just a few short weeks later, city staff say an unprecedented amount of rain caused the soil to change.

When city staff made the decision to pause the project in April for further soil testing, $5 million of the budget had already been spent. With the new information, the council told staff to move away from plans and bring residents in to discuss what kind of park they would like to see in that area.

Council members also expressed interest in moving the ballpark project to an alternative location. Staff will now be going back to the drawing board.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information, please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600, Case #2023-006784.
Police searching for person who abandoned this pup near dumpsters in College Station
FILE - Fall drinks will be back at Starbucks on Thursday.
Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks this week
Police in Huntsville are responding to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Huntsville High...
Police give all-clear after bomb threat at Huntsville High School
Brazos County declares disaster for severe drought, wildfires
A new area of interest for potential tropical development has been marked in the Caribbean /...
National Hurricane Center marks another area for possible development in the Gulf of Mexico before August ends

Latest News

A photo shared with KBTX shows the intensity of the fire that damaged a mobile home on Thursday...
Mobile home fire reported near Benchley
Business look to hire more staff ahead of Aggie football season
Businesses look to hire more staff ahead of Aggie football season
Caught on camera: An SUV is stolen overnight in the city of Bryan
Bryan police investigate pair of stolen vehicles
Bryan police investigate pair of stolen vehicles
Bryan police investigate pair of stolen vehicles