College Station looks for residents' input after discontinuing plans for new ballpark

College Station City Council will now look for a new way to use a space that was intended to...
College Station City Council will now look for a new way to use a space that was intended to become the home for Texas Independence Ballpark.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council will now look for a new way to use a space that was intended to become the home of Texas Independence Ballpark.

Plans for the park were discontinued Thursday night after the city discovered the soil wasn’t in the best shape to use for building baseball fields.

The city has spent roughly $5 million of taxpayer funds for resources for the baseball fields and KBTX Legal Analyst Shane Phelps doesn’t think the city will be able to get that money back.

“I don’t think there’s any way for them to actually recoup the money because I think the money has already been spent.”

Resources like water, sewage, and electricity were used for the property.

College Station is now looking for new ways to use the space that will also accommodate residents.

“They have to come up with a different plan and that plan has to take into consideration what residents want to see in a park,” said Phelps.

College Station City Council will be asking residents what they would like to see built in the space.

A College Station spokesperson says it could take a few months before a decision is made.

