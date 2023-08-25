College Station tax rate and budget for 2024 fiscal year approved

The College Station City Council passed a budget and tax rate for next year Thursday night.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council passed a budget and tax rate for the 2024 fiscal year Thursday night.

The tax rate of 51.3 cents per $100 assessed valuation faced some questions from residents regarding debt concerns but it was ultimately unanimously approved.

This approval also includes 21.1 cents for debt service and 30.2 cents for operations and maintenance. This is lower than the 2023 fiscal year tax rate, but residents will still see an increase in taxes due to an increase in property values.

Additionally, the Council approved a budget for next year of $492.1 million.

Highlights in the budget include the following:

  • $6 million to hire and retain city staff
  • $135 million for capital projects
  • $1.3 million for the police department, including $321,000 for a new K-9 officer

