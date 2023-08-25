Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’

Spartanburg School District Five confirmed 47-year-old Betty Bohmer was killed in the crash. (Source: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An elementary teacher in South Carolina died in a car crash on the way to school Wednesday morning, officials said.

Spartanburg School District Five confirmed 47-year-old Betty Bohmer was killed in the crash.

Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part of Spartanburg School District Five for 23 years at various schools.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Spartanburg District Five Superintendent Dr. Randall Gary in a statement. “This loss reaches far beyond the three schools this teacher has called home and impacts our entire district.”

The tragedy happened during just the second week of school for the district. Students started classes Aug. 14.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said Bohmer was trying to turn left onto SC-290 from Highway 221 when her vehicle was hit by an oncoming truck.

Officials said the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with injuries. However, their current condition is unknown.

Funeral arrangements for Bohmer haven’t been announced. However, the district said they will release the details as soon as they are finalized.

The district said additional grief counselors and mental health staff will be on hand at Duncan Elementary School and other schools if needed.

Spartanburg School District Five is located in the northern part of South Carolina, about 30 miles east of Greenville.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department and other law enforcement agencies swiftly informed campus...
Huntsville ISD says misinformation on social media added to campus confusion during bomb threat
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) is temporarily closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity...
FM 2154 in Brazos County closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity
Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.
College Station discontinues plans for Texas Independence Ballpark
ERCOT is requesting Texans conserve energy Thursday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.
ERCOT expects tight grid conditions, issues Conservation Appeal Thursday

Latest News

Monday marks the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. (Source: CNN/US NATIONAL...
At 60th anniversary of March on Washington, 'work is not over'
Russian servicemen inspect a part of a crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver...
Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leader
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. Auto...
Auto workers vote overwhelmingly to let union leaders call strikes against Detroit companies
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
5 people die in Michigan storms; tornado confirmed
A grasshopper sparrow perches on a barbed wire fence, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Denton, Neb....
North American grassland birds in peril, spurring all-out effort to save them and their habitat