Fayette County Sheriff’s Office appoints first female Jail Administrator

Smith replaced Edward Sawyer, who retired in August 2023.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, Texas (KBTX) - Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek has appointed Holly Smith as the new Jail Administrator at the Sheriff’s Office.

Smith will be the first female Jail Administrator for Fayette County. She is replacing Edward Sawyer who retired earlier this month.

Smith served 18 years in the U.S. Air Force and previously spent 10 years working various positions at the Colorado County Sheriff’s Office. She has been working as a Patrol Deputy at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for the past year and a half.

Smith currently holds both Master Peace Officer and Jailer licenses.

