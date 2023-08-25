Find the best Bryan has to offer with the Howdy Challenge

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is encouraging community members to get reacquainted with or find new spots around town in a fun way.

Lina Adams with Destination Bryan says the best way to discover fun events and businesses in Bryan is by playing the Howdy Challenge.

Players must head over to the Destination Bryan website to access the free Howdy Challenge passport.

“It’s a virtual passport, so to speak, where you can check into these locations. If you visit 12 of the 19, you’ll be entered to win one of our $500.00 gift cards,” said Adams.

Adams says players will be visiting familiar places but some locations will be brand new too!

“I’ve lived in this town for 24 years and there are places on here that I haven’t even been to, so I highly recommend getting out there and getting into the community, especially as the weather gets cooler. You have until Oct. 15 to finish, so I highly recommend finding those new places.”

There are different businesses in Bryan participating in the challenge like The Local At Lake Walk and the restaurant Ronin.

Even Hullabaloo Music Fest and First Friday are events to off your list.

Download your passport today and start checking these hotspots off of your list!

THE THR3E(Recurring) - Destination Bryan howdy challenge
