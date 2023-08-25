Focus at Four: An in depth look at Texas A&M traditions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With the first week of classes coming to a close, Texas A&M’s traditions might still be a mystery to some.

“Howdy,” the traditional greeting of Texas A&M, is just the beginning of the list.

“It’s a a way to welcome people and make them feel at home here in Texas A&M. And it goes back a long history,” says Dr. Victoria Dobiyanski, Associate Vice President of Student Affairs at Texas A&M.

Reveille, is a cornerstone of the Texas A&M community.

“Reveille is the queen of Aggieland. She’s the highest ranking member of the Corps of Cadets,” explains Dobiyanski.

Miss Rev is also a tradition in herself, when she barks in any class, the class is to be dismissed.

One of the most sacred traditions Aggies have is honoring the life of each Aggie.

“Silver Taps is held on the first Tuesday of the month in honor of any student who has passed away since our last Silver Taps. It’s a way for our community to come together and remember our family members,” said Dobiyanski.

Aggies also honor Aggies who have passed before them at Muster. An annual gathering of students and former students throughout the world as a “Roll Call for the Absent” is held. It is the solemn traditions of Silver Taps and Muster that Dobiyanski is partial to.

“It’s something that ties us all together, and we remember our Aggies,” Dobiyanski says.

