Houston man charged after Woody’s attack

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man was charged with injury to the elderly after he brutally attacked a man inside a restroom at Woody’s Smokehouse.

Kevin Anderson was booked into the Leon County Jail on Aug. 24.

Records say Anderson harassed customers when he entered Woody’s Smokehouse on Aug. 14, and made his way to the restroom. Once in the restroom, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Anderson started assaulting an elderly man. He was then shot in the arm by an armed patron trying to intervene.

After he was shot, the sheriff’s office says the suspect fled the business but was stopped and detained by law enforcement north of Centerville on Interstate 45. He was loaded into a medical helicopter and taken first to St. Joseph Health Hospital in Bryan and then transferred to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston to be treated for his gunshot wound.

One of the victims who was attacked by Anderson was also taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Anderson was charged with injury to the elderly and possession of controlled substances, his bonds total $770,000.

