Houston man charged after Woody’s attack

Kevin Anderson was charged with injury to the elderly after he brutally attacked a man inside a...
Kevin Anderson was charged with injury to the elderly after he brutally attacked a man inside a restroom at Woody’s Smokehouse(Leon County Jail)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man was charged with injury to the elderly after he brutally attacked a man inside a restroom at Woody’s Smokehouse.

Kevin Anderson was booked into the Leon County Jail on Aug. 24.

Records say Anderson harassed customers when he entered Woody’s Smokehouse on Aug. 14, and made his way to the restroom. Once in the restroom, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Anderson started assaulting an elderly man. He was then shot in the arm by an armed patron trying to intervene.

After he was shot, the sheriff’s office says the suspect fled the business but was stopped and detained by law enforcement north of Centerville on Interstate 45. He was loaded into a medical helicopter and taken first to St. Joseph Health Hospital in Bryan and then transferred to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston to be treated for his gunshot wound.

One of the victims who was attacked by Anderson was also taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Anderson was charged with injury to the elderly and possession of controlled substances, his bonds total $770,000.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department and other law enforcement agencies swiftly informed campus...
Huntsville ISD says misinformation on social media added to campus confusion during bomb threat
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) is temporarily closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity...
FM 2154 in Brazos County closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity
Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.
College Station discontinues plans for Texas Independence Ballpark
ERCOT is requesting Texans conserve energy Thursday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.
ERCOT expects tight grid conditions, issues Conservation Appeal Thursday

Latest News

Friday Afternoon Weather Update - August 25
ERCOT is asking Texas to conserve energy from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday
ERCOT requests conservation Friday afternoon
Feel Good Friday - 08/25
Feel Good Friday - August 25, 2023
Friday Morning Weather Update - August 25