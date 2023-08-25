‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress Hersha Parady dies at 78

Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.
Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Actress Hersha Parady, known best for her role on “Little House on the Prairie,” has died, according to reports. She was 78.

Her son, Jonathan Peverall, told The Hollywood Reporter she died at his home in Norfolk, Virginia, Wednesday.

Parady had been battling a brain tumor, according to a GoFundMe Peverall had created to help with his mother’s medical care and help improve her quality of life by giving her the support she needed.

“I have been consistently astonished by the number of people that have expressed to me her impact on their lives,” Peverall wrote in an update on GoFundMe. “I want to convey my thanks to all of you for your support, but also to those of you that have shared with me your personal relationships and experiences with my mom; you all have shown me a part of her life that I had only glimpsed over the years.”

Parady joined “Little House on the Prairie” in 1977 and remained on the popular series until 1980 when her character was killed in an accidental fire.

