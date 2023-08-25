Mobile home fire reported near Benchley
Multiple fire departments have been requested to respond to the scene.
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire engulfed a mobile home in south Robertson County on Thursday evening.
The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. on Lakeway Drive near Whichway Drive off Highway 6 north of Benchley.
It’s unclear if anyone is injured or what started the blaze.
