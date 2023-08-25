Police investigating gunfire in College Station

College Station police conduct gunfire investigation
College Station police conduct gunfire investigation
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -An investigation is underway following gunfire Friday afternoon in College Station.

Police say it happened in the 1500 block of Holleman Drive.

At this time, no one has been in taken into custody tied to the incident.

Police say they have not received word of any victims.

If you have any information tied to this case, you are encouraged to call 979-764-3600.

