Stay organized this school year with backpacks, supplies from Aggieland Outfitters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students are back in the classroom for another successful semester and the perfect backpack is just what they need to keep their hands free and workspace organized.

Aggieland Outfitters has a plethora of colors and styles of backpacks for every student. They also have suitcases, purses, makeup bags, pencil holders, wallets, and every other container a student might need this school year.

“What I really love about the entire Jon Hart collection is you can actually get your monogram done on it. So like on your backpack, you could have ‘Abigail’ put right there if you wanted. There’s an assortment of tons of colors, tons of products and they last for years,” Blake Bodin, Director of Marketing, said.

The Jon Hart collection also has more than 20 styles of clear bags to get you ready for football season.

“There’s maroon. There’s black,. There’s brown, you name it, we have it. We even some with A&M and some without. I can’t wait for game day,” Bodin said.

You can find more inventory on the Aggieland Outfitters website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.