Texas A&M women’s tennis release 2023-24 Schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver announced the Aggies 2023-24 schedule Friday, highlighted by four tournaments in the fall and five top-25 ranked matchups in the spring.

The No. 3 Aggies begin their fall campaign in Houston Sep. 15-17 at the ROCC Fall Invitational. A&M then moves into its ITA Regional held at the home of the Baylor Bears in nearby Waco (Oct. 12-16) where they can qualify for the ITA National Fall Championships held in San Diego (Nov. 1-5). The Maroon & White cap off their collegiate Fall campaign at home with the Texas A&M Fall Invitational (Nov. 3-5).

The Aggies also compete in seven pro tournaments throughout the preseason. The Hilton Head, S.C. 15k (Sept. 25) and Las Vegas, Nev. 60k (Oct. 2) in the early autumn. Later in the fall, the Maroon & White have opportunities at the Jackson, Tenn. 15k (Oct. 16), Tyler, Texas 80k (Oct. 23), the Atlanta, Ga. 25k and Norman, Okla. 15k (Oct. 30). Ending the fall campaign at the Austin, Texas 25k (Nov.13).

A&M starts its spring slate on the road, as it faces off against the University of San Diego on Jan. 13, followed by No. 5 Stanford Jan. 14. The Aggies return to Texas for a doubleheader on Jan. 20 starting the day versus Harvard, followed by a faceoff with ACU.

The Maroon & White welcome three ranked opponents to Aggieland in No. 46 TCU, No. 57 Rice and No. 63 Northwestern for the 15th Annual ITA Kickoff Weekend (Jan. 26-28). The Aggies face Northwestern in the opening round. If they advance, they will face the winner of TCU and Rice the following day in hopes of booking their ticket for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships (Feb. 9-12). The championships will once again be held in Seattle, where last season the team had their best outing, reaching the semifinals, losing to eventual champions North Carolina.

Before A&M’s hopeful travel to the national indoors, the team visits the Sunshine State to play the return fixture of the Aggies’ home-and-home against the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes (Feb. 2). Last season, the Maroon & White claimed a 5-2 victory in front of the 12th Man.

Weaver and the Aggies close out their non-conference schedule with a trio of matches, the first at home versus Rice (Feb. 18), followed by a road match battling Baylor (Feb. 25) and finally hosting SMU (Feb. 27).

The Maroon & White look to continue their back-to-back undefeated SEC regular season slates, with a pair of home matches versus No. 33 South Carolina (Mar. 1) and No. 15 Florida (Mar. 3). A&M then goes back on the road for a four-game stretch facing Mississippi State (Mar. 8), Ole Miss (Mar. 10), No. 2 Georgia (Mar. 15) and No. 14 Tennessee (Mar. 17).

The Aggies return to the Mitchell Tennis Center to host matches versus Vanderbilt (Mar. 22) and Kentucky (March 24) before starting a three-match road stint starting at LSU (Mar. 29), Missouri (Apr. 5) and Arkansas (Apr. 7). A&M concludes conference play with two matches at home clashing with No. 17 Auburn (Apr. 12) and Alabama (Apr. 14).

The SEC Tournament will be held at the home of the Bulldogs in Athens, Georgia, and is set to begin Apr. 17. Weaver and the Aggies will look to reach their fourth consecutive SEC Tournament title match.

The first and second rounds of the NCAA Championships are set to begin May 3-5 at collegiate sites, followed by the super regionals also at college campuses. Advancing teams will travel to compete for a national championship at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma, May 16-24.

