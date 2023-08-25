Tickets go on sale Sept. 1 for Ballet Brazos’ Nutcracker

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tickets for 12th annual Nutcracker Ballet presented by Ballet Brazos go on sale Sept. 1.

The dazzling production of Tchaikovsky’s beloved holiday classic includes dancers from studios across the Brazos Valley, as well as guest artists from professional ballet companies.

The Nutcracker experience includes pre-show events including Story time with Clara, Red Carpet Photo Area, and a Nutcracker Market.

Performances are Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium.

You can purchase tickets online beginning Sept. 1.

