Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Jolene

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jolene is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for August 25th. Jolene is in need of a home where she can finally relax. She recently gave birth to 13 puppies at the shelter, including our past pet of the week Cornelia.

Jolene also helped take on four other pups as a surrogate. Now she is looking for a place where she can be a homebody and just be with someone.

If you are thinking about adoption, now is the time to get a new pet. Saturday is Clear the Shelters. That means Aggieland Humane Society will be open from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM and adoptions are free.

Aggieland Humane says it is more important than ever to help get the animals adopted. It has been hot, and not every dog can go home with a foster.

