Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Jolene

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jolene is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for August 25th. Jolene is in need of a home where she can finally relax. She recently gave birth to 13 puppies at the shelter, including our past pet of the week Cornelia.

Jolene also helped take on four other pups as a surrogate. Now she is looking for a place where she can be a homebody and just be with someone.

If you are thinking about adoption, now is the time to get a new pet. Saturday is Clear the Shelters. That means Aggieland Humane Society will be open from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM and adoptions are free.

Aggieland Humane says it is more important than ever to help get the animals adopted. It has been hot, and not every dog can go home with a foster.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department and other law enforcement agencies swiftly informed campus...
Huntsville ISD says misinformation on social media added to campus confusion during bomb threat
A fire broke out at the TDCJ Huntsville Unit early Friday morning.
400 inmates to be transferred following fire at TDCJ Unit in Huntsville
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.
College Station discontinues plans for Texas Independence Ballpark
FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) is temporarily closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity...
FM 2154 in Brazos County closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather Update - August 25
Pet of the Week: Jolene
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version
College Station City Council will now look for a new way to use a space that was intended to...
College Station look for residents imput after discontinuing plans for new ballpark
Smith replaced Edward Sawyer, who retired in August 2023.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office appoints first female Jail Administrator