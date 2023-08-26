A&M Closes Omaha Invite with Sweep of Pepperdine

OMAHA, Neb. – The Texas A&M volleyball team claimed its second win at the Omaha Invite with a sweep of Pepperdine, 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-15).

The Aggies (2-0) opened the match on fire through Lauren Hogan at the service line, scoring the first six points of the match. A&M held its momentum, outscoring Pepperdine (0-2) 11-6 forcing a timeout from the Waves, as the Maroon & White led, 17-6. The Aggies sailed through the remainder of the frame, claiming the opener, 25-12.

The second set saw the squads trade points early, as they were knotted at eight. With each team finding runs of their own, they remained tied at 17. A&M created some separation on a 6-1 run. Pepperdine responded with three-straight points, however, it wasn’t enough to stop the Aggies as they closed out the set, 25-21.

With all the momentum entering the third, the Maroon & White kept driving, opening an early 9-3 lead. The Aggies continued to dominate, extending their advantage further over the Waves, 20-10. A&M closed out the set (25-15) ensuring the sweep, 3-0.

UP NEXT

The Aggies head back on the road to the Hampton Inn Invitational held in Bowling Green, Ohio, Aug. 31-Sept. 2 to play a trio of matches versus Wright State, hosts Bowling Green and Loyola Chicago.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s match…

“Pepperdine is a really good volleyball team and I’m pleased to get that win. We had another efficient day, hitting .420 percent which is hard to do. I think the things we have been working on the past six months showed today on the court.”

Morrison on his weekend takeaway’s …

“This invite was a good base to build off. We talk a lot about raising the level of all 14 players in our gym and we saw that this weekend. When we get back, we have two days to address some small corrections, but we’re excited to get back on the road and travel to Bowling Green.”

STAT STANDOUTS

Bianna Muoneke – 12 kills – .550 hitting percentage

Logan Lednicky – 11 kills – .529 hitting percentage – 3 block assists

Nisa Buzlutepe – 20 assists – 4 digs

