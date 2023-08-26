A&M Consolidated takes down Huntsville 23-12

2023 Friday Football Fever
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It was a defensive battle in Huntsville where A&M Consolidated came out on top 23-12 in their first game with new Head Coach Brandon Schmidt.

“We won a Texas high school football game against a good opponent on the road,” said Schmidt. “I think whenever you can do that you got to be excited about it. I thought our defense played with a lot of heart and toughness which I expected from them. Offensively we didn’t play real well at times but they kept plugging away, kept fighting.“

The Tigers struggled offensively with two turnovers themselves and only led 7-6 going into the half, the only touchdown was a 4-yard connection between Will Hargett and Payton Bjork.

Also in the first half, Clark had a fumble recovery and safety Jontavius Bellard intercepted a pass.

To start the third quarter Hargett trotted in a 2-yard TD run to make it a 14-6 game.

In the fourth, Camron Vines broke loose down the sideline for a 73-yard rushing touchdown with 7:21 remaining to make it 21-12.

The Tigers return home to Tigerland Stadium for their home opener against the UANL Monterrey Autenticos at 7 p.m. next Friday while Huntsville visits the Bryan Vikings at Merrill Green Stadium.

