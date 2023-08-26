Authorities searching for missing teen in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County are searching for a missing teenager.

The story continues below

#MissingChild The Robertson County Sheriff's Office needs assistance in locating 16 year old Jaydyn Vasquez. He has been missing since 5 pm 8/25/23. If sighted, do not approach, rather call 911. pic.twitter.com/G1RchGnJJY — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) August 26, 2023

16-year-old Jayden Vasquez was last seen Friday evening off Winding Road in the Blackjack community and authorities say he could be in danger of serious injury.

He’s six feet tall with strawberry-blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information please contact the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office or call 911. If sighted, do not approach him.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.