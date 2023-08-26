Authorities searching for missing teen in Robertson County

If you have any information please contact the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-828-3299.
If you have any information please contact the Robertson County Sheriff's Office at 979-828-3299.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County are searching for a missing teenager.

16-year-old Jayden Vasquez was last seen Friday evening off Winding Road in the Blackjack community and authorities say he could be in danger of serious injury.

He’s six feet tall with strawberry-blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information please contact the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office or call 911. If sighted, do not approach him.

