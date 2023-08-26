Brazos Christian drops season opener to Dallas First Baptist 55-13

2023 Friday Football Fever
By Tea Jefferson / KBTX
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles lost their season opener to the Dallas First Baptist Saints 55-13 at Eagle Stadium.

Hunter McCoy threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first half as the visitors jumped out to a 21-0 lead and never looked back.

Brazos Christian will try to bounce back next week as they will host the Snook Bluejays.

