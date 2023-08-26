Brazos County Grand Jury indicts Somerville man for explosives near airport as well as other people arrested in recent cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Grand Jury indicted several people Friday.

The Somerville man who had two improvised explosive devices near Easterwood Airport on June 1st was indicted on charges of having a prohibited weapon, possession and aggravated assault against a public servant. 56-year-old Michael Scott Morgan allegedly said he wanted to commit suicide by cop.

24-year-old Myangel Mitchell has been indicted on two charges of unlawful restraint of a person younger than 17. She was arrested in Houston in May of 2021 after being wanted in a Bryan kidnapping case. The children had been found.

43-year-old Saul Jaime Jasso of Bryan was indicted on three felony charges of indecency with a child by sexual conduct. The crimes began in 2015.

18-year-old Daelon Hudgins was indicted for theft of a firearm and resisting arrest. Back in June Bryan police say several officers were hurt while attempting to take him into custody on weapon-related charges.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.