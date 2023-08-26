Brazos County Grand Jury indicts Somerville man for explosives near airport as well as other people arrested in recent cases

A Brazos County Grand Jury indicts several people recently arrested.
A Brazos County Grand Jury indicts several people recently arrested.(WSAZ)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Grand Jury indicted several people Friday.

The Somerville man who had two improvised explosive devices near Easterwood Airport on June 1st was indicted on charges of having a prohibited weapon, possession and aggravated assault against a public servant. 56-year-old Michael Scott Morgan allegedly said he wanted to commit suicide by cop.

24-year-old Myangel Mitchell has been indicted on two charges of unlawful restraint of a person younger than 17. She was arrested in Houston in May of 2021 after being wanted in a Bryan kidnapping case. The children had been found.

43-year-old Saul Jaime Jasso of Bryan was indicted on three felony charges of indecency with a child by sexual conduct. The crimes began in 2015.

18-year-old Daelon Hudgins was indicted for theft of a firearm and resisting arrest. Back in June Bryan police say several officers were hurt while attempting to take him into custody on weapon-related charges.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department and other law enforcement agencies swiftly informed campus...
Huntsville ISD says misinformation on social media added to campus confusion during bomb threat
A fire broke out at the TDCJ Huntsville Unit early Friday morning.
400 inmates to be transferred following fire at TDCJ Unit in Huntsville
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.
College Station discontinues plans for Texas Independence Ballpark
FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) is temporarily closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity...
FM 2154 in Brazos County closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Jolene
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Jolene
Friday Evening Weather Update - August 25
Pet of the Week: Jolene
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version
College Station City Council will now look for a new way to use a space that was intended to...
College Station look for residents imput after discontinuing plans for new ballpark