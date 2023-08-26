Bremond wins season opener over Normangee 59-6

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Bremond Tigers won their season opener over Normangee Friday night with a 59-6 at Panther Stadium.

Tiger running back Tank Scott rushed for 156 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.

The Panthers will travel to Iola next Friday for the ‘Highway 39 Showdown’ against the Bulldogs, while Bremond will travel to Kerens to take on the Bobcats. Both teams are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30pm on September 1.

