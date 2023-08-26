Bryan uses strong second half to defeat Waller

The Bryan Vikings opened the season with a 21-6 win against Waller.
The Bryan Vikings opened the season with a 21-6 win against Waller.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 25, 2023
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings opened the season with a 21-6 win against Waller at Waller ISD Stadium Friday night.

The Viking used two quarterbacks with Kason Byrd starting and Boone Turner rotating in. Both QBs found the endzone rushing.

Senior running back Isaiah Nutall also reached the endzone on a rushing touchdown to extend the fourth quarter lead 21-6.

The Vikings return home to host Huntsville next Friday.

