BVCHEA Mustangs gallop past the Allen Academy Rams in six-man football thriller

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -High school football is back in the Brazos Valley and Baker Field in Bryan is the place to be if you’re a fan of six-man football action.

The Allen Academy Rams hosting the Week 1 Kickoff Showcase which is three days of six-man action featuring 14 teams across the Lone Star State.

Friday night’s matchup was between the Brazos Valley Christian Home Educators Association Mustangs and the Allen Academy Rams.

The Mustangs won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball. BVCHEA struck first on the opening drive. Charlie Pote lobs a pass in the air to find fellow sophomore Grayson Amy near the goal line to put the first points on the board.

Grayson Amy (KBTX)

Midway into the second quarter, Pote’s skills once again came to the forefront, this time he trots through a few defenders to put the Mustangs up 14-0. The Mustangs kept their foot on the gas for most of the game. With less than eight minutes left in the 3rd quarter, Senior Jake Pote gets the handoff from Charlie Pote to put another six points on the board for the Mustangs.

Charlie Pote (KBTX)

Despite the Rams’ determined efforts to remain competitive, they found themselves trailing 21-0 with just over five minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter. A standout play, dubbed the “Lucas to Lucas Connection,” saw Ethan Lucas lofting a deep pass to Lathan Lucas, earning the Rams their first points. However, their spirited attempt wasn’t enough to stave off defeat.

Lathan Lucas (KBTX)

The Brazos Valley Christian Home Educators Association Mustangs gallop past the Allen Academy Rams 40-16.

The Rams will host the Bracken Christian School Warriors in Week 2 Friday Football Fever action on September 1.

The Mustangs will have a week off and return from break to host the Legacy Christian Academy Warriors of Beaumont on Friday, September 8.

