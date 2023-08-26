Caldwell loses to Groesbeck 31-6
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - New Caldwell Head Coach Sean Witherwax started his career with the Hornets with a loss to Groesbeck.
Caldwell had good defense during the first half of the game only giving up nine points.
Dylan Carter broke up a potential touchdown pass.
Braden Perkio also made a play by recovering a fumble.
Caldwell will look to add a win to their record when they play Robinson next.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.