Caldwell loses to Groesbeck 31-6

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - New Caldwell Head Coach Sean Witherwax started his career with the Hornets with a loss to Groesbeck.

Caldwell had good defense during the first half of the game only giving up nine points.

Dylan Carter broke up a potential touchdown pass.

Braden Perkio also made a play by recovering a fumble.

Caldwell will look to add a win to their record when they play Robinson next.

