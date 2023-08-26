Centerville uses big first half plays to get past Buffalo

2023 Friday Football Fever
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville’s Andrew Newman started the season the best way possible.

On the first drive of the game, Newman took a toss 65 yards for the opening score and helped Centerville beat Buffalo 27-6 in each team’s 2023 season opener.

Both teams settled in and the defenses began to take charge until Centerville’s Terrell Brooks slashed through the Bison defense in the closing moments of the first half to put the Tigers up 12-0 heading into the half.

Centerville (1-0) will host Crawford on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo (0-1) will look for its first win of the season at Palestine Westwood in week 2.

