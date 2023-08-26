Consol, College Station cross country teams finish strong at Friday Night Lights

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated and College XC teams took on some of the state’s best runners at the Friday Night Lights meet hosted by The Woodlands.

The Consol girls varsity team finished in 3rd place with 102 points behind Klein and Humble Atascosita. The results were as follows:

Rowen Skinner: 15:48.5

Rachel Moran: 16:39.9

Madison Black: 16:48.1

Rebecca Moran: 16:49.3

Lizzy Gregory: 16:50.4

Alex Staack: 17:10.9

Logen Feldhousen: 18:24.1

Abby Rowse: 18:45.6

The Consol boys team scored 182 points to secure the 7th place position. Individually, Kian Dekkers secured a 6th place finish with a time of 13:13.3 on the 4k course. The results of the team were as follows:

Kian Dekkers: 13:13.2

Ben Moran: 13:26.9

James Ellison: 14:20.2

Mauricio Granda: 14:29.7

Christian Nuno: 14:36.4

Cruz Nuno: 14:42.6

Andrew Li: 15:00.3

The JV Girls finished 7th overall and were led by Hayden Helms.

The JV Boys finished 7th overall and were led by Diego Garcia.

The Freshman Boys finished in 11th and were led by Nigel Thornton.

The College Station girls varsity squad finished 4th place overall. The results of the team:

Delaney Ulrich: 15:21.8

Katherine Brunson: 16:27.5

Ellie Seagraves: 16:33.6

Jadyn Deverna: 17:01.4

Audrey Wong: 17:07.3

Natalie Young: 17:43.6

The College Station boys varsity team finished in 4th place overall. The results of the team:

Noah Benn: 13:06.4

Vance Ballabina: 13:17.4

Justin Boatcallie: 13:56.4

Camilo Riano: 13:58.3

Eli Frey: 14:13.2

