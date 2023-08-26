Consol, College Station cross country teams finish strong at Friday Night Lights

A&M Consolidated and College Station logos
A&M Consolidated and College Station logos(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated and College XC teams took on some of the state’s best runners at the Friday Night Lights meet hosted by The Woodlands.

The Consol girls varsity team finished in 3rd place with 102 points behind Klein and Humble Atascosita. The results were as follows:

Rowen Skinner: 15:48.5

Rachel Moran: 16:39.9

Madison Black: 16:48.1

Rebecca Moran: 16:49.3

Lizzy Gregory: 16:50.4

Alex Staack: 17:10.9

Logen Feldhousen: 18:24.1

Abby Rowse: 18:45.6

The Consol boys team scored 182 points to secure the 7th place position. Individually, Kian Dekkers secured a 6th place finish with a time of 13:13.3 on the 4k course. The results of the team were as follows:

Kian Dekkers: 13:13.2

Ben Moran: 13:26.9

James Ellison: 14:20.2

Mauricio Granda: 14:29.7

Christian Nuno: 14:36.4

Cruz Nuno: 14:42.6

Andrew Li: 15:00.3

The JV Girls finished 7th overall and were led by Hayden Helms.

The JV Boys finished 7th overall and were led by Diego Garcia.

The Freshman Boys finished in 11th and were led by Nigel Thornton.

The College Station girls varsity squad finished 4th place overall. The results of the team:

Delaney Ulrich: 15:21.8

Katherine Brunson: 16:27.5

Ellie Seagraves: 16:33.6

Jadyn Deverna: 17:01.4

Audrey Wong: 17:07.3

Natalie Young: 17:43.6

The College Station boys varsity team finished in 4th place overall. The results of the team:

Noah Benn: 13:06.4

Vance Ballabina: 13:17.4

Justin Boatcallie: 13:56.4

Camilo Riano: 13:58.3

Eli Frey: 14:13.2

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at the TDCJ Huntsville Unit early Friday morning.
400 inmates to be transferred following fire at TDCJ Unit in Huntsville
Kevin Anderson was charged with injury to the elderly after he brutally attacked a man inside a...
Houston man charged after Woody’s attack
"May the message of this trial be clear, Grimes County citizens don't take kindly to drug...
Navasota auto shop owner sentenced to 50 years in prison for drug charges
An alert was issued around 7 this morning for the man who was last seen on Sul Ross Drive.
Missing man in Bryan found safe
Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.
College Station discontinues plans for Texas Independence Ballpark

Latest News

Consol football logo
A&M Consolidated takes down Huntsville 23-12
Brazos Christian drops season opener to Dallas First Baptist 55-13
Bremond wins season opener over Normangee 59-6
Lexington beats Thorndale 45-12