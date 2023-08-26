High school volleyball crowd sings national anthem after recording fails to play

When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source: PLEASANTVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (CNN) - An audio mishap didn’t stop the crowd at a high school volleyball game from being patriotic.

It happened earlier this week in Iowa.

The Pleasantville Trojans were taking on the Des Moines Christian Lions.

Before the game, both teams were standing and waiting for a recording of the national anthem to be played.

But they were met with silence.

That’s when someone walked up to the head table and began singing and the crowd joined in.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at the TDCJ Huntsville Unit early Friday morning.
400 inmates to be transferred following fire at TDCJ Unit in Huntsville
Kevin Anderson was charged with injury to the elderly after he brutally attacked a man inside a...
Houston man charged after Woody’s attack
"May the message of this trial be clear, Grimes County citizens don't take kindly to drug...
Navasota auto shop owner sentenced to 50 years in prison for drug charges
Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.
College Station discontinues plans for Texas Independence Ballpark
College Station police conduct gunfire investigation
Police investigating gunfire in College Station

Latest News

Police say at least seven people were hurt in shooting Boston. They all sustained non-life...
Shooting in Boston during Caribbean carnival wounds at least 7 people
If you have any information please contact the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-828-3299.
Authorities searching for missing teen in Robertson County
Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks during an interview with The...
Tens of thousands expected for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary demonstration
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says