Iola edges out Snook in season opener

The Iola Bulldogs squeak past the Snook Bluejays in season opener, 27-24.
2023 Friday Football Fever
By Frank Greene
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It was a close game tonight between the Bulldogs and Bluejays, as Iola narrowly pulled out the victory.

Iola leading 7-0 halfway into the second quarter, Tyler Elliott attempts a pitch to Austin Calvillo, but goes behind his back and is picked up by Snook’s Julian Martinez. This possession leads to a goal line touchdown from J. Beaux Hruska. The Bluejays still trail 6-7 after a failed 2-point conversion attempt.

The Bulldogs in possession early in the third quarter, Elliot spots a wide open Blake Bennett who pulls it down and takes it to the house. 51 yard touchdown pass and Iola widens the score to 14-6.

Snook will head to Bryan next week to take on Brazos Christian.

Iola will try to get another victory as they host Normangee next Friday.

