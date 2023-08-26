Iola edges out Snook in season opener

It was a close game tonight between the Bulldogs and Bluejays, as Iola narrowly pulled out the victory.

Iola leading 7-0 halfway into the second quarter, Tyler Elliott attempts a pitch to Austin Calvillo, but goes behind his back and is picked up by Snook’s Julian Martinez. This possession leads to a goal line touchdown from J. Beaux Hruska. The Bluejays still trail 6-7 after a failed 2-point conversion attempt.

The Bulldogs in possession early in the third quarter, Elliot spots a wide open Blake Bennett who pulls it down and takes it to the house. 51 yard touchdown pass and Iola widens the score to 14-6.

Snook will head to Bryan next week to take on Brazos Christian.

Iola will try to get another victory as they host Normangee next Friday.

