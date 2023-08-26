Kerley and United States Relay Team Claims World Title

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BUDAPEST, Hungary – Former Texas A&M track & field standout Fred Kerley and the United States 4x100m relay team claimed the gold medal and world title, while Lindon Victor secured bronze and a national record in the men’s decathlon on the penultimate day of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre.

Kerley claimed A&M’s first gold medal of the championships, as he and the Red, White and blue 4x100m relay team dominated the field with a world leading time of 37.38 seconds. The squad improved their previous world leading heat time, of 37.67 seconds to ensure the first-place finish.

Lindon Victor secured the bronze medal and the Grenada national record for overall points scored in the men’s decathlon. He entered the day fourth following the opening five events, however, he started the second day strong in the discus, where he set the championships decathlon record with a toss of 54.97m/180-4 on his way to first place in the event. Victor also finished 3rd in the javelin (68.05m/223-3, season best), 11th in the pole vault (4.80m/15-9, season best), 11th in the 110m hurdles (14.47 seconds, season best) and finally 12th in the 1500m (4:39.67, personal best). The men’s decathlon was won by Canada’s Pierce Lepage.

Recent graduate Charokee Young returned to the track today alongside her Jamaican teammates in the 4x400m relay team for the events heats. Her squad qualified first overall for the final with a world leading time of 3:22.74. They return to the track tomorrow at 2:50 p.m.

Lamara Distin opens the final day for the Aggie contingent tomorrow, as the Jamaican competes in the women’s high jump final slated for a 1 p.m. start. Athing Mu also returns to competition tomorrow with sights set on retaining her women’s 800m world title for the United States.

Fans can watch the final day’s action from 1-3:30 a.m. on CNBC and Fubo, 1-3:30 p.m on NBC and Fubo and finally finish the day 2:30-4 p.m. on CNBC and Fubo.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, visit 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

