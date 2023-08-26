Lexington beats Thorndale 45-12

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Lexington Eagles keep their regular season winning streak alive after defeating Thorndale 45-12.

The Bulldogs started off strong with a rushing touchdown from Gunner Ferguson and an interception from Braden Pickel.

Kaiden Chappel would take the game into his hands with a rushing touchdown off of a direct snap.

Chappel would add one more rushing touchdown before the first half as well.

Lexington will look for their second win of the season next Friday when they take on Troy.

