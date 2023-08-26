Madisonville Mustangs dominate Diboll Lumberjacks

Madisonville Mustangs
Madisonville Mustangs(Conner Beene)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs had the home-field advantage in their season opener Friday night to take on the Diboll Lumberjacks.

The Mustangs wasted no time putting points on the Board. Jakeithon Ownes on the punt return waited for a block, made a few would-be tacklers miss and ran it down right into the endzone for an 87-yard touchdown. Mustangs got the first score of the game giving them a 7-0 lead after the pat.

In the second quarter, Diboll responded. Jeremiah Greens gave the ball to Zachariah Mitchell who brought it in for the Lumberjack’s first touchdown of the game.

That celebration was short-lived. Mustang’s Ty Willams passed to Lorenzo Johnson who was wide open in the endzone which wrapped up the second quarter.

Madisonville defeated Diboll 24-14.

The Mustangs will take on the Navasota Rattlers in Navasota next Friday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department and other law enforcement agencies swiftly informed campus...
Huntsville ISD says misinformation on social media added to campus confusion during bomb threat
A fire broke out at the TDCJ Huntsville Unit early Friday morning.
400 inmates to be transferred following fire at TDCJ Unit in Huntsville
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.
College Station discontinues plans for Texas Independence Ballpark
FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) is temporarily closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity...
FM 2154 in Brazos County closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity

Latest News

Consol football logo
A&M Consolidated takes down Huntsville 23-12
Brazos Christian drops season opener to Dallas First Baptist 55-13
Bremond wins season opener over Normangee 59-6
Lexington beats Thorndale 45-12
Caldwell Hornets football logo
Caldwell loses to Groesbeck 31-6