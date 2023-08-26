Madisonville Mustangs dominate Diboll Lumberjacks

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs had the home-field advantage in their season opener Friday night to take on the Diboll Lumberjacks.

The Mustangs wasted no time putting points on the Board. Jakeithon Ownes on the punt return waited for a block, made a few would-be tacklers miss and ran it down right into the endzone for an 87-yard touchdown. Mustangs got the first score of the game giving them a 7-0 lead after the pat.

In the second quarter, Diboll responded. Jeremiah Greens gave the ball to Zachariah Mitchell who brought it in for the Lumberjack’s first touchdown of the game.

That celebration was short-lived. Mustang’s Ty Willams passed to Lorenzo Johnson who was wide open in the endzone which wrapped up the second quarter.

Madisonville defeated Diboll 24-14.

The Mustangs will take on the Navasota Rattlers in Navasota next Friday.

