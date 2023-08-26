Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years

A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years ago. (KING)
By KING Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - It was a special reunion for a Seattle man whose cat went missing nearly a decade ago.

Johnny Goodman said he is happy to see his cat, Pierre, whom he thought he would never see again after eight years.

Pierre went missing in 2015 while staying with a family friend.

After months of looking, Goodman said he kind of lost hope. That is until last week.

A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years ago.(KING via CNN Newsource)

Pierre was found and taken to the Tacoma Humane Society, where he was scanned for a microchip and was able to be reunited with Goodman.

According to the Tacoma Humane Society, Pierre was in bad shape and had been living on the streets.

Goodman said he is focusing on getting reacquainted with his cat and making sure he is happy.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at the TDCJ Huntsville Unit early Friday morning.
400 inmates to be transferred following fire at TDCJ Unit in Huntsville
Kevin Anderson was charged with injury to the elderly after he brutally attacked a man inside a...
Houston man charged after Woody’s attack
"May the message of this trial be clear, Grimes County citizens don't take kindly to drug...
Navasota auto shop owner sentenced to 50 years in prison for drug charges
Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.
College Station discontinues plans for Texas Independence Ballpark
College Station police conduct gunfire investigation
Police investigating gunfire in College Station

Latest News

A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years
An alert was issued around 7 this morning for the man who was last seen on Sul Ross Drive.
Missing man in Bryan found safe
Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers...
Shooting in Boston neighborhood wounds at least 7 people
It happened late Friday night in the 200 block of Kosarek Street near Konecny Street west of...
Police find stolen car upside down in a creek in Bryan neighborhood