Owls Dominate The Eagles

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Travis Musgrove
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Anderson, Texas (KBTX) - The Owls are gonna take there first win for the season. What a game it was! Owls started off the night with the first 6 points with a pass from Colby Cotton too Manuel Guzman but the Eagles answered with a 81 yard punt return to tie it up 6 - 6. The Owls take the lead 12-6 in the second quarter and keep it to the half. To finish the night with 28 over 6!

The Anderson-Shiro Owls have a non-conference home game vs. Danbury Panthers on Friday, September 1st. Kick off is set for 7p at Anderson-Shiro High.

