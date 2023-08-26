Police find stolen car upside down in a creek in Bryan neighborhood

The car was reported stolen just before the crash
It happened late Friday night in the 200 block of Kosarek Street near Konecny Street west of...
It happened late Friday night in the 200 block of Kosarek Street near Konecny Street west of downtown.
By Morgan Riddell and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash in a neighborhood.

It happened late Friday night in the 200 block of Kosarek Street near Konecny Street west of downtown.

Police say the driver left the scene of the crash before they arrived.

They also say the car was reported stolen just before the crash happened.

Their investigation is ongoing.

