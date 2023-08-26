Rudder falls to Willis in season opener

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team lost to Willis 52-21 in the season opener Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

Willis quarterback and Florida commit Derek Lagway was 19/21 for 425 yards and 7 passing touchdowns in the first half.

Rudder’s Jaquise Martin had two receiving touchdowns and a passing touchdown.

The Wildcats lit up the scoreboard early on taking a 31-7 lead after the first quarter. The Rangers responded with a couple of touchdowns in the second quarter, but Willis led 52-21 at halftime. Neither team scored in the second half.

The Rangers hit the road next week at Salado.

