Teen hoping to inspire next generation of female pilots

Texas teen hopes to inspire the next generation of female pilots. (Source: KHOU, JAYDEN WALKER, LEROY W. HOMER JR. FOUNDATION, CNN)
By Zack Tawatari, KHOU
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KHOU) - A Texas teen has earned an academic scholarship that is geared toward her passion for aviation.

Jayden Walker, 17, has her eyes set on the skies and hopes to inspire the next generation of female pilots.

What started with toys has become her future.

“My brother and I would always play with planes. We didn’t like playing with Legos,” Walker said. “My father is actually an airline pilot.”

The 17-year-old said she just enjoys flying.

“It just feels different being up in the air. You can see everything from a different point of view,” she said.

Walker earned a scholarship after writing an essay.

“The Leroy Homer Foundation created a scholarship that would award a private pilot certificate which is the first pilot license, if you will, in becoming an airman,” Brian Florence, with the foundation, said. “And we receive about 230 applications.”

Leroy Homer was a pilot of Flight 93 which on September 11, 2001, took off from Newark, New Jersey. Leroy and those on board never made it home but they took heroic action.

“They chose to fight back and to take a stand,” Florence said.

And Walker is aiming to take on the future of who flies planes.

“We can make a change while inspiring other females,” she said. “I think we can do anything.”

