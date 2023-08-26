Texas A&M University, Association of Former Students crack down on counterfeit Aggie rings

By Anna Maynard
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Association of Former Students and Texas A&M University said it’s not going to stand by and let counterfeit Aggie rings stay on the market.

The Aggie ring, which takes a student 90 credit hours to earn, has been a longstanding symbol of academic achievement for over a century. As a result, vice president of The Association of Former Students Scot Walker said the Aggie ring is frequently targeted by counterfeiters looking to cash in on its significance.

The fake rings have been found on websites like Amazon and eBay, listed for a fraction of the price of a genuine Aggie ring. According to a press release from The Association of Former Students, the ring is protected by a federal trademark, and counterfeit listings are violating it.

Walker said that Aggies themselves play an important role in protecting the integrity of the ring, and any suspicious listings can be reported to AggieNetwork@AggieNetwork.com.

