Thrall wins big in opener against Somerville

Between the speed of Chance Parker and an arm to match, Somerville had a hard time keeping up with the hurry up offense of Thrall, as the Tigers stepped on the gas and never let go.

Thrall would be the first to strike with a 20 yard touchdown pass from Parker to Steven Walker, giving the Tigers an early 7-0 lead.

Later in the second Parker will go airborne again, this time linking up with Tyler Ortiz in the end zone. Thrall widens their lead to 14-0.

Just before the half the Tigers will go on to score once again, this time with an 18 yard touchdown pass to Blake Bennet.

Next week, Somerville hopes to bounce back as they head up I-35 to take on Brentwood Christian.

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -

