Thrall wins big in opener against Somerville

The Thrall Tigers defeat the Somerville Yeguas in season opener, 42-14.
(KBTX)
By Frank Greene
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Between the speed of Chance Parker and an arm to match, Somerville had a hard time keeping up with the hurry up offense of Thrall, as the Tigers stepped on the gas and never let go.

Thrall would be the first to strike with a 20 yard touchdown pass from Parker to Steven Walker, giving the Tigers an early 7-0 lead.

Later in the second Parker will go airborne again, this time linking up with Tyler Ortiz in the end zone. Thrall widens their lead to 14-0.

Just before the half the Tigers will go on to score once again, this time with an 18 yard touchdown pass to Blake Bennet.

Next week, Somerville hopes to bounce back as they head up I-35 to take on Brentwood Christian.

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department and other law enforcement agencies swiftly informed campus...
Huntsville ISD says misinformation on social media added to campus confusion during bomb threat
A fire broke out at the TDCJ Huntsville Unit early Friday morning.
400 inmates to be transferred following fire at TDCJ Unit in Huntsville
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.
College Station discontinues plans for Texas Independence Ballpark
FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) is temporarily closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity...
FM 2154 in Brazos County closed Thursday afternoon for law enforcement activity

Latest News

2023 Friday Football Fever
2023 Friday Football Fever
BVCHEA Mustangs gallop past the Allen Academy Rams in six-man football thriller
BVCHEA Mustangs gallop past the Allen Academy Rams in six-man football thriller
The Bryan Vikings opened the season with a 21-6 win against Waller.
Bryan uses strong second half to defeat Waller
Rudder falls to Willis in season opener