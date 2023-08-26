Urgent: Bryan police need help finding missing man

By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department needs your assistance in locating Arthur Sullivan. Arthur is 83 years old and has Alzheimer’s.

Arthur was last seen walking away from a residence in the 1100 block of Sul Ross Drive at around 4:30 AM.

He is described as being 6′02″ and 160 pounds. He was last wearing a purple shirt and grey shorts.

If you have seen Arthur, or know where he may be, please contact BPD Dispatch at 979-361-3888.

