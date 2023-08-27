12th annual Slovacek Sausage Hog Splash raises money for Hospice Brazos Valley

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Forty-eight volleyball teams got down and dirty Saturday to help raise money for Hospice Brazos Valley with the Slovacek Sausage Hog Splash. It was a day of mud, volleyball, food and fun.

The 12th annual event took place at Slovacek’s in Snook. The fundraiser pitted teams of eight to ten people against each other as they battled it out on a dirt volleyball court that had been soaked into mud.

All proceeds benefit Hospice Brazos Valley and the services it provides in 17 counties in Central Texas.

“For us, Hospice Brazos Valley is a pure cause,” said Laura Riley, President of Slovacek’s Foods. “End-of-life care is important for those left behind, as well as for those going through it. So we just find that it is something that everybody can rally around and find important for families.”

Hospice Brazos Valley is the only non-profit hospice serving the Brazos Valley.

“This is a way that we can show other people what we do,” said Lisa McNair, CEO of Hospice Brazos Valley. “But it’s our nurses, and it’s what they do every day taking care of people at the end of life. And we are so proud of what we do and thankful we can help others go through such a difficult time.”

KBTX participated on Saturday with a volleyball team.

