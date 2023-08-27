12th annual Slovacek Sausage Hog Splash raises money for Hospice Brazos Valley

12th Annual Hog Splash
12th Annual Hog Splash(KBTX)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Forty-eight volleyball teams got down and dirty Saturday to help raise money for Hospice Brazos Valley with the Slovacek Sausage Hog Splash. It was a day of mud, volleyball, food and fun.

The 12th annual event took place at Slovacek’s in Snook. The fundraiser pitted teams of eight to ten people against each other as they battled it out on a dirt volleyball court that had been soaked into mud.

All proceeds benefit Hospice Brazos Valley and the services it provides in 17 counties in Central Texas.

“For us, Hospice Brazos Valley is a pure cause,” said Laura Riley, President of Slovacek’s Foods. “End-of-life care is important for those left behind, as well as for those going through it. So we just find that it is something that everybody can rally around and find important for families.”

Hospice Brazos Valley is the only non-profit hospice serving the Brazos Valley.

“This is a way that we can show other people what we do,” said Lisa McNair, CEO of Hospice Brazos Valley. “But it’s our nurses, and it’s what they do every day taking care of people at the end of life. And we are so proud of what we do and thankful we can help others go through such a difficult time.”

KBTX participated on Saturday with a volleyball team.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at the TDCJ Huntsville Unit early Friday morning.
400 inmates to be transferred following fire at TDCJ Unit in Huntsville
Kevin Anderson was charged with injury to the elderly after he brutally attacked a man inside a...
Houston man charged after Woody’s attack
"May the message of this trial be clear, Grimes County citizens don't take kindly to drug...
Navasota auto shop owner sentenced to 50 years in prison for drug charges
An alert was issued around 7 this morning for the man who was last seen on Sul Ross Drive.
Missing man in Bryan found safe
Construction halted on Texas Independence Ballpark.
College Station discontinues plans for Texas Independence Ballpark

Latest News

12th Annual Hog Splash
12th Annual Hog Splash
Saturday Evening Weather Update - August 26
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Teen missing in Robertson County found safe
An alert was issued around 7 this morning for the man who was last seen on Sul Ross Drive.
Missing man in Bryan found safe