Caldwell Police want to know who stole a disc golf cage from Davidson Creek Park

By Heather Kovar
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - If you know who stole the practice disc golf hole cage in Caldwell’s Davidson Creek Park, you are asked to contact Caldwell police.

City Councilman Gary Easter says it was taken last week.

He says they are working with the Texas A&M Disc Golf Club to redesign the course and that it could grow to 18 holes.

It’s in the same park as the brand-new pickleball court.

Thursday the city of Caldwell’s electrical crew finished installing the lights.

